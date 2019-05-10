Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Tosses sim game
LeBlanc (oblique) threw a simulated game Thursday, Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto reports.
LeBlanc managed to face live hitters for the first time since suffering the oblique strain in mid-April and reportedly looked strong through three innings. If all goes according to plan, LeBlanc should be looking at a return from the injured list by the end of May.
