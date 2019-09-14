Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Touched up in relief
LeBlanc allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks across two innings in a loss to the White Sox on Friday. He struck out two.
The veteran left-hander was called on with just one out in the third following a forgettable starting effort by Yusei Kikuchi, one that saw the left-hander allow five earned runs on 10 hits while throwing an elevated 60 pitches. LeBlanc stayed away from the long ball, but he allowed a pair of two-baggers to Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada, leading to his third straight three-run appearance. LeBlanc continues to be deployed in multiple roles this season, but none have ultimately proven a good fit -- factoring in his latest stumble, the 35-year-old owns a 5.71 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 121.1 frames in 2019.
More News
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Roughed up by Houston•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Solid in long relief•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Moving to bullpen•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Avoids loss in another tough outing•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Acting as primary pitcher Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Yields seven runs in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...