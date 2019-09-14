LeBlanc allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks across two innings in a loss to the White Sox on Friday. He struck out two.

The veteran left-hander was called on with just one out in the third following a forgettable starting effort by Yusei Kikuchi, one that saw the left-hander allow five earned runs on 10 hits while throwing an elevated 60 pitches. LeBlanc stayed away from the long ball, but he allowed a pair of two-baggers to Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada, leading to his third straight three-run appearance. LeBlanc continues to be deployed in multiple roles this season, but none have ultimately proven a good fit -- factoring in his latest stumble, the 35-year-old owns a 5.71 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 121.1 frames in 2019.