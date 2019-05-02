LeBlanc (oblique) threw off a bullpen mound Wednesday and is expected to be activated before the end of May, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw continues to make inroads in his recovery from a Grade 2 oblique strain, with the 15 pitches he was able to throw Wednesday without any issues the latest positive step in his rehab. LeBlanc is slated to up that pitch count in scheduled bullpen sessions Friday and Monday and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment by late next week if the increased activity doesn't prompt any setbacks.