Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Will be primary pitcher Wednesday
LeBlanc will serve as the primary pitcher following an opener in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The veteran left-hander served in the same capacity against the Tigers in his last appearance, firing six innings of two-run, four hit ball. LeBlanc has thrived when utilized in a relief role this season, generating a .286 ERA and .222 BAA across 50.1 innings.
