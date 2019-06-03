LeBlanc will enter the game following a reliever Monday against Houston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

LeBlanc was slated to start against the Astros' Monday, but the team will employ an opener in the hopes of giving him a smooth start to his appearance. He's struggled mightily this season, posting a 7.94 ERA and 7.36 ERA respectively the first and second time through opposing lineups. The opener for the contest has not yet been announced.