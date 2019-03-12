LeBlanc has been scratched from his scheduled outing Monday against Kansas City due to the possibility of rain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners were concerned that the weather may delay the game at some point, which would cause LeBlanc's outing to end early. He's now scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad exhibition Tuesday. The Mariners will turn to Shawn Armstrong to start Monday's spring game and he'll be followed by a number of other relievers.