LeBlanc will serve as the primary pitcher Tuesday night against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners will turn to Matt Wisler for the first inning or so before handing the ball to LeBlanc, who's expected to eat up a good chunk of innings Tuesday evening. He'll aim to bounce back after surrendering six runs over 4.1 innings during his last outing Wednesday in Texas.

