LeBlanc is expected to pitch the bulk of the innings in relief Wednesday behind opener Matt Carasiti in the Mariners' game against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

LeBlanc has been deployed as a primary pitcher in each of his last four turns, posting a 3.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 23 innings over that stretch. Expect the Mariners to continue to use LeBlanc behind an opener so long as the arrangement continues to yield favorable results.