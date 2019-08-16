LeBlanc will follow an opener Friday at Toronto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

LeBlanc has lost three straight decisions with a 7.04 ERA in those starts, but he'll once again work behind an opener Friday. The veteran left-hander has struggled this seasonwith a 5.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 73:23 K:BB through 98 innings.

