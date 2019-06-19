Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Working behind opener Thursday
LeBlanc will serve as the primary pitcher for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
LeBlanc has followed an opener in each of his past three trips to the mound, compiling a 4.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in those outings. While the results haven't been stellar, they're markedly better than the 6.99 ERA and 1.66 WHIP he posted through his first six starts, so the Mariners will continue to deploy him behind an opener for the time being. The Mariners have yet to announce who will open Thursday's game.
