Mariners' Wade LeBlanc: Working behind opener
LeBlanc will operate as the Mariners' primary pitcher in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Right-hander Matt Carasiti is expected to work the first inning before turning the game over to LeBlanc, who has been far more effective out of the bullpen rather than a traditional starter this season. Over his six outings as a primary pitcher, LeBlanc has posted a 3.31 ERA and has limited opponents to a .299 wOBA across 32.2 innings.
