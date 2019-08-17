LeBlanc (6-7) was hit with the loss after allowing seven runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out three over seven innings Friday night against the Blue Jays.

LeBlanc entered the contest in the second inning with a two-run lead, but he was rocked for three runs in the second, three in the third and another in the seventh on the way to a 7-3 loss. He's now been saddled with four straight losses, and he sits with an unimpressive 5.40 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 76 punchouts over 105 innings this season.