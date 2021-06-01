Vest secured his sixth hold in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Monday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Vest fired five of nine pitches for strikes during a highly efficient frame, one that marked his first appearance since May 19 after a 10-day stint on the COVID-19 injured list. The right-hander has three holds in his last four trips to the mound, but he's proven a bit erratic while surrendering multiple earned runs in three of his last six outings overall.