Vest recorded his second hold in a win over the Dodgers on Monday, recording a strikeout over a scoreless one-third of an inning.

A Rule 5 pick this past December, Vest apparently demonstrated enough upside for the Mariners to retain him on the Opening Day roster despite a rough spring in which he pitched to a 5.91 ERA across 10 appearances. That faith seems to paying dividends early, as the hard-throwing right-hander now boasts an 0.93 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 9.2 innings over eight appearances.