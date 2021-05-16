Vest secured his fourth hold in Saturday's win over the Indians, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he did not allow a hit, issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

Vest threw 10 of 15 pitches for strikes while bouncing back from a pair of forgettable appearances against the Rangers and Dodgers during which he allowed six earned runs over 3.1 innings. Vest coaxed his ERA back to 3.66 with Saturday's clean effort, and it was encouraging to see manager Scott Servais go right back to him after the pair of stumbles during the previous week's time.