Vest was placed on the injured list due to a potential positive COVID-19 test to a member of the Mariners' pitching staff.

Robert Dugger, Anthony Misiewicz and Drew Steckenrider all landed on the injured list in the same list of roster moves, so the assumption is that one of them tested positive and the others are being held out due to contact tracing. Vest has given up eight earned runs in 8.1 innings this month.