Mariners' Wyatt Mills: Back in majors
Mills was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Four Mariners relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, so the team recalled several arms from Triple-A. Mills should pitch in low-leverage spots.
