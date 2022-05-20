site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Wyatt Mills: Sent to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
May 20, 2022
Mills was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Mills had a 1.17 ERA over his first six appearances, but he'll head to the minors after giving up three runs in his past two outings. The 27-year-old could rejoin Seattle's bullpen mix later in the campaign.
