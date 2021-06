Rios' contract was selected by the Mariners prior to Saturday's game against the Angels.

Rios was acquired by the Mariners from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations Friday. His stay with Triple-A Tacoma wound up being a short one, as now he's set to join the big club. The right-hander posted a 0.66 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in 13.2 innings with Triple-A Durham and he'll look to carry that success over to the big leagues.