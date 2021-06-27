Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Ramirez will rejoin the 26-man roster as Marco Gonzales was placed on the paternity list. The Mariners haven't announced who will start in place of Gonzales during the seven-inning game that will follow the suspended contest from Saturday, but Ramirez could be an option to log multiple innings. The right-hander has made two big-league appearances this season, punching out four while allowing three runs across four innings.