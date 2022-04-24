Ramirez was charged with a blown save in Saturday's win over the Royals, giving up three earned runs on two hits and a hit batsman over one-third of an inning while recording one strikeout.

Ramirez unraveled Saturday after three straight scoreless efforts, allowing the Royals to get in position to eventually pull ahead after he entered the seventh inning with the benefit of a 6-4 lead. The right-hander plunked Salvador Perez before promptly allowing a two-run home run to Carlos Santana that knotted the game at 6-6. Ramirez would also be charged with another run after his exit, and the poor outing marked his second time yielding multiple runs in his first five appearances.