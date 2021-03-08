Ramirez was cleared to rejoin the Mariners for workouts Monday after passing all COVID-19-related protocols, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ramirez was away from the team for seven days while he waited to clear the protocol. As a reliever, Ramirez won't need much time to ramp up for game action, so the week-long absence shouldn't jeopardize his availability for Opening Day. Ramirez made 16 appearances out of the Seattle bullpen as a rookie last season, logging a 2.61 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 26:20 K:BB in 20.2 innings while going 3-for-3 in save chances.