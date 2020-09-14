Ramirez was credited with his first hold in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed no hits and one walk while also recording a strikeout.

Ramirez got through his one frame on 15 pitches, serving as an important component of an impressive multi-reliever effort for the Mariners on a day when significant control issues limited starter Justin Dunn to two innings. Ramirez has been on a roll for over a month after a rocky outing against the Rockies on Aug. 7, as he's now generated scoreless appearances in six of his last seven trips to the mound.