Ramirez fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording four strikeouts.

Ramirez's current big-league stint continued unblemished Saturday, as he's now put together five scoreless frames across three appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma last Sunday. The right-hander boasts a 3.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP across five appearances with the Mariners following a successful 2020 debut when he recorded three saves, one hold and a 2.61 ERA across 20.2 innings over 16 appearances.