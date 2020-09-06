Ramirez earned the save against Texas on Saturday, pitching one inning and allowing one run on one hit while striking out one.

A day after regular closer Yoshihisa Hirano allowed two runs and threw 30 pitches, Ramirez was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the final frame Saturday. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Shin-Soo Choo but was otherwise up to the task, needing 19 pitches to close out the victory. Ramirez has been one of Seattle's most effective relievers this season, posting a 3.21 ERA and 14.1 K/9 over 14 innings.