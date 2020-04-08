Ramirez, who posted a 12.27 ERA across four Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended, was still in contention for a bullpen spot when spring training was suspended, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander was a Rule 5 pick from the Astros organization in December, and his rights will revert to Houston if the Mariners ultimately opt to leave him off the Opening Day roster. Ramirez didn't exactly make a strong case for himself this spring, but he's shown plenty of promise at multiple stops during his minor-league career. Given the consequences that would surround his release, it's possible the Mariners use one of three potential extra roster spots to open the season on Ramirez in order to buy more time with which to evaluate him.