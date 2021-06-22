Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Ramirez has bounced back and forth between Seattle and Tacoma, with this marking his third demotion since May 27. If the Mariners continue this pattern, Ramirez figures to get promoted once again when the club becomes in need of an additional bullpen arm. Ramirez has appeared in two big-league games this season, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks across four innings. Donovan Walton was recalled from Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.