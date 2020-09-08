Ramirez walked one in two-thirds of an inning to record his third save of the season in Monday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

After Aaron Fletcher gave up a run and left the bases loaded with one out in the top of the ninth, Ramirez was called in to protect an 8-3 lead with the potential tying run on deck and allowed an inherited run to score on a sac fly before getting Elvis Andrus to pop out to end the Texas rally. Ramirez has now gotten the save in his last three appearances, and he seems to be manager Scott Servais' top choice as closer at the moment.