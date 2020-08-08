Ramirez allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks over two innings in a loss to the Rockies on Friday. He struck out four.

The right-hander was logging his first action since Sunday and only his fourth appearance of the season overall, and he saw his unblemished ERA take quite the hit. Ramirez had opened the campaign with five scoreless innings, proving to be a valuable multi-inning commodity for manager Scott Servais after a rough Cactus League stint this spring. With his ability to work multiple frames when necessary, Ramirez should continue to see fairly steady work during the balance of the season.