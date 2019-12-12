Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Popped by Mariners

The Mariners selected Ramirez with the fifth pick of the Rule 5 draft.

A 24-year-old righty from the Astros' organization, Ramirez logged a 4.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 89:52 K:BB in 62.1 innings at Double-A, working as both a starter and reliever. He obviously has the stuff to miss bats, but his control is currently below average. If the Mariners hold him all season, he will only work in low-leverage spots.