Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Recalled by Mariners
RotoWire Staff
Ramirez was recalled by the Mariners on Saturday.
Ramirez spent a brief period in the big leagues in late May, allowing three runs in four innings of relief across a pair of appearances. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role for now.
