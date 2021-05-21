site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Recalled Friday
Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.
Four members of Seattle's bullpen landed on the COVID-19 injured list in the same flurry of moves. Ramirez had a 6.48 ERA in 8.1 innings at Triple-A.
