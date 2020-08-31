Ramirez pitched a scoreless 10th inning, allowing one walk while striking out a pair to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Ramirez relieved regular closer Taylor Williams to start the 10th inning and the former was able to strike out a pair before intentionally walking Mike Trout. Ramirez then got Anthony Rendon on a flyout to close out the contest. It's the first save of the year for Ramirez, who has a 2.77 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 13 innings. He typically works earlier in games as a multi-inning relief option.