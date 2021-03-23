Ramirez was optioned to the alternate site Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Ramirez was a Rule 5 pick for the team in 2019 and showed glimpses of promise in the shortened 2020 campaign, racking up 26 strikeouts across 20.2 innings of work while maintaining a 2.61 ERA. However, he was held back during spring training due to COVID-19 protocols and has made only one official appearance as a result. Ramirez will almost certainly be back with Seattle at some point this season and could be a candidate to work in high-leverage roles if he can control his pitches more effectively.