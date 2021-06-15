site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Sent to Tacoma
By
RotoWire Staff
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Ramirez was recalled just a few days earlier, but he'll head back to the minors after failing to make an appearance. Luis Torrens was promoted Monday in a corresponding move.
