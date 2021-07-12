Ramirez (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and a walk over just a third of an inning as he took the loss against the Angels on Sunday.

Ramirez entered to begin the fifth with the game still tied at one and was unable to keep things even. He hit and walked the first two batters he faced and they eventually crossed home on a single from David Fletcher to put the Angels up 3-1. Ramirez was pulled after four batters and the Mariners were unable to score the rest of the game, which set him up for the loss. The 26-year-old has a 4.82 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings in six relief appearances so far.