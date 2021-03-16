Ramirez allowed two earned runs on two hit batsmen and a walk over one inning in a Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The outing marked Ramirez's spring debut following a bout with COVID-19 earlier in the month. The hard-throwing right-hander was a surprisingly pivotal part of the Mariners bullpen in 2020 with three saves, a hold and a 2.61 ERA across 20.2 innings (16 appearances), but control was also a significant concern in the form of an 8.7 BB/9. His initial struggles aside, that body of work last season is likely to help Ramirez latch onto an Opening Day roster spot, with Daniel Kramer of MLB.com including the 25-year-old as one of the team's relievers in his latest roster projection.