Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Added to roster, starting at first base Tuesday

Alonso is starting at first base and batting second.

Alonso is set to face his old team in his first start for the Mariners after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. The 30-year-old, who owns a .266/.369/.527 slash in 100 games this season, is expected to operate on the larger side of a platoon with Danny Valencia moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast