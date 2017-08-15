Play

Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Benched against lefty starter

Alonso will start on the bench during Tuesday's game against Baltimore Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Alonso is just one of three left-handed hitters getting the night off against Wade Miley as manager Scott Servais tries to pack the lineup with as many right-handed hitters as possible. At first base will be Danny Valencia, who will bat fifth.

