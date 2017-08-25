Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Day off Friday
Alonso is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
Alonso will get the series opener off after starting the past three games. In his place, Danny Valencia draws the assignment at first, while batting second in the order.
