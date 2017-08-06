Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Dealt to Seattle
Alonso was traded to the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Boog Powell.
The Athletics were unable to find a trade suitor for Alonso prior to the deadline, but after exposing the first baseman to non-revocable waivers, they were able to successfully broker a deal with their division rival. With his new team, Alonso, a soon-to-be free agent, is expected to occupy the larger side of a platoon at first base with former Athletics teammate Danny Valencia. Alonso is expected to remain in Oakland for the time being and make his Mariners debut against the Athletics on Tuesday, when the two sides begin a two-game series.
