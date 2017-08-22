Play

Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Drives in three in win over Braves

Alonso went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs during Monday's win over Atlanta.

Alonso has found a groove at the dish and boasts an eight-game hitting streak. He's driven in eight runs and scored six times during that stretch and is now up to an impressive .273/.368/.518 slash line for the season. Alonso is on the larger share of a platoon at first base and is in line to have a strong finish to the campaign hitting in the top third of the Seattle lineup.

