Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Goes deep in Monday's win

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-1 win over the Athletics.

Alonso's 385-foot shot to right in the fourth snapped a 15-game homerless drought. The veteran slugger has cooled off overall in September, but he's hit safely in three of his past four games and now has a career high in RBI (64).

