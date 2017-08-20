Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Sunday
Alonso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
As per usual, Danny Valencia will slide into the lineup for Alonso as the opposition sends out a left-handed starter (Blake Snell). Alonso is picking things up after a slow start for his new club, and he is now in the midst of a modest six-game hit streak.
More News
-
Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Slugs first homer as Mariner•
-
Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Benched against lefty starter•
-
Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Pair of hits in loss•
-
Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Added to roster, starting at first base Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Dealt to Seattle•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...