Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Sunday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As per usual, Danny Valencia will slide into the lineup for Alonso as the opposition sends out a left-handed starter (Blake Snell). Alonso is picking things up after a slow start for his new club, and he is now in the midst of a modest six-game hit streak.

