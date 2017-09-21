Play

Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Thursday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

Alonso has struggled against southpaws all season, hitting just .183/.266/.423 in 71 at-bats, so get the day off with lefty Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the Rangers. In his place, Danny Valencia is starting at first base and batting sixth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast