Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Thursday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Alonso will head to the bench for a breather with southpaw Tyler Skaggs toeing the rubber for the Angels. Danny Valencia will take over at first base for the contest as the two are expected to operate in a platoon moving forward.

