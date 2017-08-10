Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Thursday
Alonso is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Alonso will head to the bench for a breather with southpaw Tyler Skaggs toeing the rubber for the Angels. Danny Valencia will take over at first base for the contest as the two are expected to operate in a platoon moving forward.
