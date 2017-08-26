Play

Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Hits 24th blast of season Friday

Alonso went 1-for-1 with a solo homer and a walk Friday against the Yankees.

Alonso crushed his 24th homer in the 11th inning to give the Mariners a road win. In addition to a decent .272 batting average, he's been a fantastic asset to fantasy managers based on his .519 slugging percentage.

