Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Hits 28th home run Saturday
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Angels.
Alonso has played in four of Seattle's last five games. In that time he's mashed the ball, having gone 6-for-12 with three home runs and four RBI. Heading into the year, Alonso had never hit more than nine home runs in a season, so 2017's total of 28 certainly comes as a surprise.
