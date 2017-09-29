Play

Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Not in Friday's lineup

Alonso is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com.

Alonso will be held out Friday for the second day in a row despite hitting a home run in his last two starts. Danny Valencia will get the start at first base in Alonso's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast