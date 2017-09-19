Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Alonso is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune.
Alonso is just 13-for-70 (.186) against left-handers this season, so he will be held out Tuesday with the Mariners taking on southpaw Martin Perez. Danny Valencia will get the start at first base in Alonso's place.
